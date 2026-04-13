Digital campaign fades sheen of Tirupur poll merchandise sale

Industry players say the shift in campaign strategies, from large public rallies to digital outreach, has significantly dented demand for traditional election merchandise such as printed t-shirts, caps, and flags.

“Compared to previous elections, business has fallen by nearly 50 per cent. The political parties are focusing more on social media campaigning at present. The number of big conferences has reduced, and so have bulk orders for t-shirts,” said R Senthil Kennedy, the proprietor of SK Enterprises on Kangeyam Road, who has been in the trade for over 25 years.

While major political parties did place limited orders for generic campaign t-shirts, manufacturers noted the absence of candidate-specific merchandise. “Earlier, candidates would order t-shirts printed with their names for local campaigns. That trend is almost gone,” Kennedy explained.