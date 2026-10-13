Poll plea against Sirkazhi MLA dismissed

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed an election petition challenging the victory of Sirkazhi reserved constituency MLA R Senthilselvan, an MDMK man who won under the DMK's Rising Sun symbol, after allowing the petitioner to withdraw the case.
The dismissal of the case as withdrawn is significant, as MDMK chief Vaiko had publicly asked him to resign and recontest with TVK support, while the member decided to stay with the DMK as fought polls under the party symbol.
Challenging his victory, a voter, S Vasu, had filed an election petition before the Madras High Court.
Senthilselvan had also filed a petition seeking the dismissal of the election petition against him. Vasu had earlier informed the court that he intended to withdraw the election petition.
When the matter came up for hearing before Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy on Monday, the court permitted the withdrawal of the election petition against Senthilselvan and dismissed the case.
The High Court usually grants 15 days for objections to be raised or for others to file an election petition when a petitioner seeks to withdraw a case.
As no one came forward to challenge Senthilselvan's victory, the court dismissed the case.
In the recently concluded Assembly election, MLA R Senthilselvan, the MDMK candidate who contested from the Sirkazhi (Reserved) constituency on the DMK alliance's Rising Sun symbol, was declared elected with a margin of 11,417 votes.