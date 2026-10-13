Poll plea against Sirkazhi MLA dismissed

The dismissal of the case as withdrawn is significant, as MDMK chief Vaiko had publicly asked him to resign and recontest with TVK support, while the member decided to stay with the DMK as fought polls under the party symbol.

Challenging his victory, a voter, S Vasu, had filed an election petition before the Madras High Court.

Senthilselvan had also filed a petition seeking the dismissal of the election petition against him. Vasu had earlier informed the court that he intended to withdraw the election petition.