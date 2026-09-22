Poll case against DMK MLA Markandayan withdrawn after Madras HC rap

Markandayan, the DMK MLA elected from the Vilathikulam constituency, was challenged by voter P Vimaladevi, who filed a petition before the Madras High Court seeking to declare his election invalid.

She alleged that Markandayan had concealed several immovable properties owned by him and his wife, M Rebecca Anita, and intentionally suppressed the details despite being an experienced legislator familiar with the election process.

She further stated that the alleged concealment amounted to an electoral offence and that she had submitted representations to the Chief Electoral Officer and the Governor seeking his removal, but no action was taken.