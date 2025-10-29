Poll panel refines SIR, fixing loopholes of Bihar model

CHENNAI: After testing the waters in Bihar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has now rolled out a refined version of its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise across 12 states and Union Territories, including Tamil Nadu, with revised instructions that reflect key lessons learned from the Bihar rollout and the ensuing controversy.

The move marks a shift from trial to refinement, as Tamil Nadu becomes one of the first states to implement the commission's new, tightened voter roll protocols designed to enhance transparency, accountability, and voter inclusion.

According to the new guidelines issued to Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), the revision exercise will be conducted simultaneously across the 12 states. However, officials emphasised that the Tamil Nadu process would incorporate several improvements over the Bihar model, focusing on better documentation and public disclosure of data.

In Bihar, there were gaps in tracking individuals who did not return enumeration forms. To fix this, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in Tamil Nadu have now been directed to record detailed reasons for unreturned forms and publicly display the list at local body offices. A consolidated version of this data will also be uploaded on the Chief Electoral Officer's website to ensure public access and scrutiny.

The commission has also prohibited BLOs from collecting any supporting documents from voters while distributing forms, a measure aimed at eliminating procedural misuse or confusion.

BLOs visiting households are now required to carry Form-6, making voter registration more citizen-friendly. This allows eligible citizens to immediately apply for inclusion on the voter list. Further, the ECI has introduced new quarterly qualifying dates —April 1, July 1, and October 1, 2026 —enabling those turning 18 to register without waiting until the following calendar year.

Officials said the Tamil Nadu exercise is expected to set a national benchmark for efficiency and digital transparency. "If Bihar was the pilot project, Tamil Nadu is the test of perfection," remarked an election official, underscoring the ECI's intent to streamline voter registration and ensure that no eligible citizen is left out.

Aadhar accepted as only ID proof: EC

Meanwhile, the EC on Tuesday instructed District Election Officers (DEOs) to hold detailed consultations with representatives of recognised political parties at the district level, as part of the SIR.

The commission clarified that Aadhaar cards should be accepted only as an identity document, not as proof of citizenship or date of birth. However, it emphasised the need for transparency and inclusivity in the revision process. "District election officers must engage political parties in consultations to maintain fairness and credibility in the electoral roll revision," the commission ordered.