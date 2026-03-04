Poll heat on officials to clear files by March 6

Senior officials said departments have been instructed to expedite the processing of files, particularly those related to tenders and administrative approvals. "We have been asked to clear all files that are circulating across various sections in the Secretariat by March 6. Officials in key departments such as PWD, Highways and Social Welfare are working on a war footing," a senior official said.

The move comes amid indications that the Election Commission of India (ECI) may announce the poll schedule in the second week of March. Once the dates are declared, the Model Code of Conduct will come into force, restricting new policy decisions and approvals.