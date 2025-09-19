Poll duty exemption welcomed, but pressure continues, say teachers

CHENNAI: Teachers of state-run schools have welcomed the decision of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to exempt them from the Booth Level Officer (BLO) responsibility for the upcoming Assembly elections next year.

However, the government teachers have pointed out that certain TN districts and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) continue to pressure teachers to take up the role of BLO.

CEO Archana Patnaik, on September 15, directed all district election officers to include noon meal workers, village assistants and National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) workers in the categories of workers eligible for the appointment of BLOs in the absence of regular state/local government employees as in the case of anganwadi workers, contract teachers or central government employees.

This circular by the CEO has been issued following ECI allowing the exemption sought for the appointment of BLOs. However, the TN teachers requested the education department in August.

Speaking to DT Next, a member of a TN government teachers' welfare association said, "Earlier, the said anganwadi and noon-meal workers, among others, were employed as BLO. However, over time, teachers will be roped in and given the post. But, with the existing workload, teachers are unable to perform this duty, causing great distress."

A government teacher in Chennai, welcoming the ECI decision, pointed out that GCC and Erode district, for instance, continue to force teachers to take up the BLO role. It should be noted that around Rs 15,000 is offered for the BLO role in a year.

"Though ECI and subsequently the CEO of the State had clarified on the exemption, there are still cases of teachers being forced to take on the BLO role. After overworking through the week, it is stressful for teachers to take up BLO work on weekends," said a teacher from a Chennai Corporation school.

Teachers further allege that they are being burdened with both teaching and non-teaching work, including administration duty every day at school, hence, they urge to be relieved of the BLO duty as per ECI orders.