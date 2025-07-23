Police uncover illegal abortion racket at nursing training center in Cuddalore

CHENNAI: A police team in Cuddalore unearthed an illegal abortion racket in the town and arrested six persons in connection with it on Tuesday.

A few days ago, police received a complaint alleging that illegal abortions were being performed at the SIT Nursing Training Centre on Chakrapani Street in Pudupalayam. Acting on the tip-off, a medical team led by the District Welfare Joint Director and other health officials conducted a surprise inspection at the center.

During the inspection, it was discovered that Sivagurunathan (55) and his wife Umamaheshwari (40), residents of the same area who operated the nursing training center, were illegally performing abortions on women. Authorities seized medical equipment, drugs, and pills used for the procedures, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Upon interrogation, the couple revealed the involvement of several accomplices including one Murthy, a pharmaceutical salesman, Veeramani, who runs a similar nursing training center in Virudhachalam, Abhiyal, head nurse of the Karaikadu Government PHC and Thangam, a pharmacist.

Following this, Joint Director of Welfare filed a complaint with the Cuddalore New Town Police after which all six individuals were arrested. Police confiscated abortion-related materials, including medicines, tablets, syringes, and gloves.

Reports indicated that a significant number of pregnant women, including school and college students, sought abortions at the facility. The accused charged varying fees based on the women's backgrounds.

Following this, authorities have recommended the immediate closure of the nursing training center. An investigation is underway to determine if similar illegal activities occurred at the other nursing training center in Virudhachalam.