Police summons Congress MLA Ruby Manoharan over Tirunelveli leader Jeyakumar's death

CHENNAI: Police officials are interrogating Nanguneri MLA Ruby Manoharan in connection with the mysterious death of Tirunelveli Congress leader Jeyakumar. The investigation is taking place at a private college in Tuticorin district. It is expected that many more VIPs will be questioned.

On May 4, police had recovered KPK Jeyakumar Dhanasingh's body from his 10-acre farm, adjacent to his house near Karisuthu Pudur village. It was found in a completely charred state. His legs were tied together with a string, reports added.

Police had also recovered a letter handwritten by Jeyakumar where he had stated that he had been received threatening phone calls.

The late leader was reportedly frustrated after Nanguneri MLA Ruby Manoharan did not give him the money he spent on poll expenses.

Jeyakumar had gone missing on May 2. His son Jebrin had filed a missing person complaint at the Uvari police station on May 3.

A government contractor and a businessman, Jeyakumar hailed from a staunch Congress family.