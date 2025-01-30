Begin typing your search...
Police seize Rs 1.6 crore hawala money at Villupuram bus stand
According to a Thanthi TV report, the four men appeared suspicious, and during questioning, they gave contradictory answers.
CHENNAI: Police seized Rs 1.6 crore hawala money from four individuals who were waiting at the Villupuram bus stand to board a bus to Chennai.
Upon searching their bags, the police discovered the hawala money.
Further details awaited.
