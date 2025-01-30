Police seize Rs 1.6 crore hawala money at Villupuram bus stand 

Begin typing your search...

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the four men appeared suspicious, and during questioning, they gave contradictory answers.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 Jan 2025 3:00 PM IST
    CHENNAI: Police seized Rs 1.6 crore hawala money from four individuals who were waiting at the Villupuram bus stand to board a bus to Chennai.

    Upon searching their bags, the police discovered the hawala money.

    Further details awaited.

