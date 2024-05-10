Police raids YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar's house, office in Chennai

CHENNAI: Police are conducting a raid at ‘Savukku’ Shankar’s office at T. Nagar and house in Maduravoyal.

Arrested by Theni police over seizure of ganja and taken to Madurai earlier, Shankar was brought back from Madurai and lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison on Wednesday past midnight.

After the arrest, ‘Savukku’ Shankar was produced in the court and lodged in the Coimbatore central prison.

Meanwhile, in connection with the case registered for the possession of ganja, Shankar’s house and office is being inspected to check whether he has links with peddlers and has drugs stored in his house.

In addition to this, cases were later registered against ‘Savukku’ Shankar in Salem, Trichy and Chennai.

According to Daily Thanthi reports, the police filed another case on him for seizure of ganja from his car in Theni.

‘Savukku’ Shankar who is in judicial custody at Coimbatore central prison, is being brought to Chennai today with security to be produced in the court for the cases registered in Chennai.