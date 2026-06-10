Police files chargesheet via online in Sulur Pocso case

The chargesheet, e-filed by police on Tuesday, has 215 documents and lists 104 prosecution witnesses. The police have managed to file the chargesheet in just 18 days since the arrest of the two accused on May 23.

On the evening of May 21, prime accused K Karthi (35), a resident of Pallapalayam near Sulur, kidnapped the girl from his same neighbourhood in a two-wheeler after luring her under the pretext of buying chocolates. He took her to a deserted spot near the lake bund in Kannampalayam and sexually assaulted the girl before killing her.

His accomplice, R Mohan (31), who was aware of the murder, attempted to cover up the incident by giving misleading information to police. Police recently took the two accused into custody for three days, during which they reconstructed the crime scene.