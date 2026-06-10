Police files chargesheet via online in Sulur Pocso case

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore district police have filed an 819-page charge sheet before the Special Pocso Court in connection with the abduction, sexual assault, and murder of a 10-year-old girl near Sulur in Coimbatore.
The chargesheet, e-filed by police on Tuesday, has 215 documents and lists 104 prosecution witnesses. The police have managed to file the chargesheet in just 18 days since the arrest of the two accused on May 23.
On the evening of May 21, prime accused K Karthi (35), a resident of Pallapalayam near Sulur, kidnapped the girl from his same neighbourhood in a two-wheeler after luring her under the pretext of buying chocolates. He took her to a deserted spot near the lake bund in Kannampalayam and sexually assaulted the girl before killing her.
His accomplice, R Mohan (31), who was aware of the murder, attempted to cover up the incident by giving misleading information to police. Police recently took the two accused into custody for three days, during which they reconstructed the crime scene.
As part of the investigation, Karthik underwent DNA profiling and a potency test. Police also established the accused's presence in the victim's neighbourhood prior to the abduction and subsequently at the crime scene near the tankbund through cyber analysis.
Police officials said the chargesheet also contains a detailed account of the investigation, including the description of the offences committed by the accused, forensic, cyber and circumstantial evidence, and other key details related to the case. The chargesheet is expected to be furnished to the accused through the court in the coming days.