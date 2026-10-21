Police busy with foisting cases: NTK chief Seeman

In a statement, Seeman said the arrests were linked to a protest Karthika and other NTK cadres organised along the route Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay took during his roadshow on the final day of campaigning for the Dharapuram by-election, after the party was denied permission to campaign.

Describing the arrests of seven NTK functionaries as an act of political repression, Seeman accused the government of misusing the police to target political opponents instead of addressing law and order issues in the State.

He questioned the government's response to alleged incidents involving ruling party functionaries, including a drug smuggling case in Nagapattinam, a sexual harassment allegation against a party district secretary in Ranipet and an attack on journalists involving a sitting MLA. He alleged that the police were acting selectively against opposition party members.