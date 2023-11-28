Police arrest VCK workers for staging dharna near Vellore panchayat office

VELLORE: A total of 42 VCK cadres including a lone woman were arrested by the Vellore South police when they staged a dharna on police removing their party’s flag pole on Monday.

The flag pole near the Vellore Panchayat Union office was damaged. Hence the VCK cadre on Sunday night removed the damaged pole and installed another new pole in a nearby location.

On receiving information police rushed to the spot, seized the new pole, and removed it as no VCK official had sought permission to put up the new pole. This resulted in a heated argument between the party workers and police, which resulted in the former staging a dharna. As talks failed, police arrested 42 VCK workers and took them to a marriage hall nearby.