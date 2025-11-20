Pocso remand prisoner found dead in Palayamkottai jail

PALAYAMKOTTAI: A 39-year-old remand prisoner held in a Pocso case was found dead inside the Palayamkottai Central Prison on Thursday, police said.

The deceased, Thirumalaikumar of Ayikudy in Tenkasi, was arrested by the Tenkasi All Women Police on September 22 and later lodged in prison.

Prison officials said Thirumalaikumar, who was kept in block 9, was found hanging inside the toilet around 3 pm. He was taken to the Palayamkottai Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

His brother Manikandan alleged that there was “suspicion” in the death and said the family would petition the Tirunelveli district Collector. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation.