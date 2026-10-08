Pocso case: How about Mossad probe, quips judge; says no need to transfer inquiry to CBI

When the matter came up for hearing before Justice V Lakshminarayan, State Public Prosecutor R John Sathyan filed a status report on the investigation conducted so far and sought 10 more days to file a further report.

Opposing the petitioner's request to transfer the investigation to the CBI, the judge quipped, "We can transfer the case to Mossad (the Israeli intelligence agency)." The judge added that if the case was transferred to the CBI, it would start the investigation again from scratch.

The judge also questioned why the petitioner suspected the Tamil Nadu police and observed that the Pocso court judge was doing a good job and must be given time to deal with the matter.

Finding that substantial progress had been made in the investigation, the court directed the Registrar to keep the case records in safe custody, and posted the matter to October 26.