Pocso case: How about Mossad probe, quips judge; says no need to transfer inquiry to CBI

CHENNAI: Noting that substantial progress has been made in the investigation into the Pocso case registered against granite baron R Veeramani, the Madras High Court declined to consider a plea seeking transfer of the probe to the CBI immediately. The court directed the Registrar to keep the records in safe custody.
YouTuber Varaaki approached the court seeking transfer of the probe from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), apprehending that the State police may not conduct an independent and effective investigation.
The petitioner said as high-ranking official officials are suspected to be involved, an independent investigation was necessary to ascertain whether there was any interference, improper influence, or financial or other consideration affecting the probe, whether the pen drive containing a video of one of the alleged sexual abuse was properly preserved and forensically examined, and whether any relevant investigative lead was omitted, disregarded, or prematurely abandoned.
When the matter came up for hearing before Justice V Lakshminarayan, State Public Prosecutor R John Sathyan filed a status report on the investigation conducted so far and sought 10 more days to file a further report.
Opposing the petitioner's request to transfer the investigation to the CBI, the judge quipped, "We can transfer the case to Mossad (the Israeli intelligence agency)." The judge added that if the case was transferred to the CBI, it would start the investigation again from scratch.
The judge also questioned why the petitioner suspected the Tamil Nadu police and observed that the Pocso court judge was doing a good job and must be given time to deal with the matter.
Finding that substantial progress had been made in the investigation, the court directed the Registrar to keep the case records in safe custody, and posted the matter to October 26.