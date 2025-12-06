PM’s dream of Kural in 100 languages moves closer as CICT readies 30 more translations, including Irula: Director

The Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) is preparing for one of its most far-reaching cultural initiatives, taking Tirukkural to 100 languages by August 2026, with 30 new translations set for release by January 2026. In an exclusive conversation with Ramakrishna of DT Next, the first permanent director of CICT and a key figure behind the Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS), R Chandrasekaran, throws more light on how the Union government's renewed emphasis on classical Tamil is transforming language dissemination across India. He outlines a multi-strand national effort: free online certificate and diploma courses to teach Tamil to non-Tamil speakers, Tholkappiyam translations in 10 new languages, the first-ever sign language version of the Tirukkural, and large-scale teacher training to impart Tamil in Hindi-speaking regions.

Excerpts…

Q: How significant are CICT's efforts to take the Tirukkural to 30 more languages by January 2026?

A: The mission is to take it closer to our target of 100 languages by August 2026, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision to make the Kural accessible to the world. The Kural speaks to universal human values, and this initiative ensures its reach matches its relevance, moving beyond its present availability in 34 languages-25 Indian and 9 foreign. The 30 more translations will also include 23 Indian tribal languages such as Irula and Kattunayakan, apart from 7 global languages such as German, French and Spanish.

Q: Tholkappiyam is also being released in 10 languages. What drives such an extensive multilingual effort?

A: Tholkappiyam is the bedrock of Tamil linguistic and literary heritage. It deserves global academic visibility. We have already published it in Kannada, Hindi and English, and we are adding 10 more languages. Apart from Urdu, Tulu, Odia and Assamese, the grammatical treatise will be available in German, Spanish, Arabic, Malay and others. The idea is to make foundational Tamil knowledge accessible to scholars worldwide.

Q: What should people expect from the planned online Tamil learning programme?

A: The free online certificate and diploma courses, tailored for non-Tamil speakers, particularly in Hindi-speaking regions, will be up and running in the coming months. We are preparing a Hindi-medium Tamil learning series of 90 episodes. After the series concludes, an examination will be conducted four months later. Next, we will roll out courses for Malayalam and Telugu speakers and introduce an English-medium version for global learners.

Q: How has been the receptivity of KST's 'Tamil Karkalam' initiative?

A: The response has been overwhelming. This year, we trained 50 teachers to teach Tamil to 3,000 students. These instructors are not from Tamil Nadu's school system; they are Hindi teachers certified by the Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha, and they completed a 15-day orientation designed by CICT. We created five compact textbooks enabling beginners to learn to speak and write Tamil in just 15 days, even without a teacher's guidance.

Q: You earlier mentioned a pioneering project on a sign-language edition of the Tirukkural. What does it include?

A: This is a first-of-its-kind initiative, covering all 1,330 couplets. This initiative ensures inclusivity. We are also releasing a supporting sign-language book.

Q: Key Tamil works are now available in Braille, thanks to CICT. Tell us more about the inclusive effort.

A: We released 46 classical Tamil works in Braille, amounting to 13,000 pages. These were distributed free of cost to 400 visually challenged readers. It remains one of our most meaningful accessibility initiatives.

Q: How are these books distributed to the public?

A: All our books are sold exclusively online through CICT. We offer a 50% discount on every title to keep them affordable. Our mandate is preservation and dissemination, not commercial sales.

Q: How are northern states receiving Tamil literature after the launch of Kashi Tamil Sangamam?

A: It has been outstanding. During the first KTS in 2022, we saw unprecedented sales of the Tirukkural. We are now in our fourth edition, with over 5,000 copies sold in just three years. Last year, the launch of Sangam literature in Hindi drew tremendous interest. Seminars and academic discussions on Tamil classics are increasingly common in northern India now, and translations make the literature far more accessible.