PMLA case: Chennai court frames charges against Senthilbalaji, ex-minister pleads not guilty

CHENNAI: Former state minister Senthilbalaji on Thursday pleaded not guilty before the principal sessions court in Chennai and sought to cross-examine witnesses in the cash-for-jobs money laundering case. He was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) last year.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Senthil Balaji was produced by the prison authorities, framed charges against him under section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), punishable under section 4 of the Act.

Puzhal prison authorities had produced Senthilbalaji before the judge in compliance with the court's order.

The former minister appeared in court with an infusion needle attached to his hand and looked pale. He was recently hospitalised after complaining of chest pain.

Considering Senthilbalaji's health condition, the judge asked him to sit on a chair and read out the charges framed against him in the PMLA case. Earlier, the judge had read out the prosecution case which included the transactions relating to the alleged job recruitment scam. It also included receipt of cash for job, deposit of the same in banks, and purchase of property.

The judge said that according to the prosecution, the accused generated proceeds of crime and thereby knowingly collected the proceeds. This attracted the offences under section 3 and 4 of the PMLA. After hearing the charges, Senthilbalaji pleaded not guilty to the offenses. Further, he also denied all the charges framed against him and claimed that the case had been foisted against him with a political and vindictive motive.

Senthilbalaji also submitted that he was never involved in the alleged charge of receiving money in exchange for providing jobs in the Metropolitan Transport Corporation in his capacity as then Transport Minister in an earlier AIADMK regime. He also sought the court's permission to cross-examine the witnesses in the case.

After the submission, the judge posted the matter to August 16 for further proceedings and ordered issuance of summons to three witnesses for examination on that day.

Judge S Alli also dismissed a memo filed by Senthilabalaji seeking to postpone the framing of charges.

Balaji, a senior DMK leader, was arrested on June 14, 2023, by the Enforcement Directorate from his residence in Chennai over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime between 2011-2016.

The central agency had in August last filed a 3000-page charge-sheet against him. Balaji's multiple bail applications have been dismissed by the courts.