PMK's DAC submits report to S Ramadoss

CHENNAI: After getting detailed feedback from the cadres, the PMK's Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC), constituted by founder Dr S Ramadoss, has completed its deliberations and submitted its recommendations in sealed cover.

The DAC was led by PMK's MLA P. Arul (Salem West). He said on Monday that his nine-member team has discussed issues especially about the persons who "disturbed" the reputation of the party. He added that the meeting lasted for more than two hours before making the final decision. Arul said that the meeting was necessitated after several incidents in recent months triggered internal "agitation and disturbance" within the PMK leaders and cadres.

“The minutes of the meeting, along with the recommendations, have been submitted to our party founder. He will take the final decision accordingly", he added. To a question about the status of the party’s working president, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, Arul said he has not yet replied to the show-cause notice served on him. He claimed that the notice was served due to the ongoing "confusion" among the PMK cadres with regard to the "leadership".