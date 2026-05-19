PMK urges Tamil Nadu government to grant sanction to ED in Senthil Balaji case

Did ED seek sanction to prosecute Senthil Balaji?

Anbumani Ramadoss said the Chennai Central Crime Branch had registered a case alleging that during his tenure as Transport Minister between 2011 and 2015, Senthil Balaji had collected crores of rupees from thousands of people by promising jobs such as drivers, conductors, technical staff and engineers in State transport undertakings.

Based on the predicate offence, the ED had registered a money laundering case against Senthil Balaji and others, including his brother, alleging illegal transfer of proceeds generated through the recruitment scam. The case is pending before a special court in Chennai. He noted that Senthil Balaji had spent 410 days in prison after being arrested in connection with the case.

He alleged that trial proceedings in the money laundering case had not commenced as the previous DMK government had refused to grant sanction for prosecution, though approval from the government was mandatory for prosecuting former Ministers.

Anbumani Ramadoss said the ED had initially approached former Governor R. N. Ravi on May 14 last year seeking sanction to prosecute Senthil Balaji. However, the request was rejected on the ground that the agency should directly approach the State government. Following this, the ED has now written to Chief Secretary M. Sai Kumar with supporting documents seeking approval, he added.