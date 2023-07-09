PMK urges Karnataka to release TN's share of Cauvery water

CHENNAI: As the dams in Karnataka across Cauvery River is filling, PMK founder S Ramadoss condemned and urged the neighbouring state to release water to Tamil Nadu.

In his statement, the senior leader said that catchment areas of Cauvery River around Wayanad in Kerala and other places is Karnataka are receiving rain for the past few days. "Due to this, dams across Cauvery and its tributaries are filling up fast. It is condemnable that the Karnataka does not come forward to release water to Tamil Nadu despite dams received 10 TMC of water in a few days, " he said.

Pointing out the direction of Cauvery Water Management Authority that said Karnataka should release 9.19 TMC in June and 34 TMC in July. "Karnataka should have released 19.06 TMC till date from June. But only 3 TMC has been received. This water was not opened from dams but rainwater from downstream. Cultivation in Karnataka will not be started now so the state can release water. Moreover, the dams will further fill up due to rain will increase in catchment areas. There will be no water shortage for Karanataka, " he noted.

He added that Karnataka minister D Shivakumar spelled sugar coated statement that constructing Mekedatu dan will help both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. "On the other hand, he is refusing to share water. With present situation, Karnataka should release water if dams reach full storage. If Mekedatu dan constructed, excess water also will not the released. Because of this, Tamil Nadu opposes the project.Karnataka should realise that there is no use in storing water in dams as there is no cultivation now. It should release water as directed by the Authority, " he urged.

Meanwhile, party president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged government to hold talks with Sri Lankan and Indian officials along with fishermen organisations to resolve fishers issue and take steps to release 15 fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan navy.