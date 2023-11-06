PMK urges government to reject hydrocarbon proposal

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the state government not to issue environmental clearance to ONGC to dig hydrocarbon exploratory wells in Ramanathapuram district.

In a statement, the senior leader said that ONGC has applied for environmental clearance to dig 20 wells in Ramanathapuram.

"The government should not allow the project, which would convert the district as a desert. The ONGC has applied to the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) for permission. Hydrocarbons will be extracted from 3000 feet below the surface and each well will be dug at Rs. 33.75 crore. The extraction technology will result in earthquakes," he warned.

Noting that ONGC is repeatedly trying to extract hydrocarbon in Ramanathapuram, Ramadoss pointed out that the central government has accorded permission to dig 44 wells in Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Karaikal of Puducherry.

"Approving the project is tantamount to losing the welfare of Tamil Nadu. As many as five approvals have been given to implement hydrocarbon projects between Marakkanam and Ramanathapuram. In total, 7,250 sqkm will be used for the project. If permission to Ramanathapuram wells is given, the government would have to accord permission to other wells, " he opined.

He added that during the AIADMK regime, the government assured that permission to hydrocarbon projects will not be accorded.

"Following this, the Cauvery Agriculture Protected Zone was announced. The present government should also take a similar stand. Even though Ramanathapuram is outside the protected zone, it is important to safeguard the environment and agriculture in the district. The SEIAA should reject the proposal," he urged.

