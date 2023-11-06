Begin typing your search...

Decline ONGC's proposal to dig exploratory wells in Ramnad: EPS to TN govt

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|6 Nov 2023 11:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-06 11:30:45.0  )
CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK supremo Edappadi K Palaniswami has requested the DMK-led TN government to decline ONGC's proposal to dig 20 wells for hydrocarbon exploration in Ramanathapuram.

In a statement, the former Chief Minister Palaniswami asked the Government not to entertain the plea ONGC has sent to State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA).

Taking a swipe at CM Stalin, EPS said "like in the past, Stalin shouldn't say I signed by mistake without reading the MOU."

Palaniswami has also recalled that it was his government that safeguarded ground water and agricultural lands by declaring Delta region as a protected zone curbing exploration projects.

Online Desk

