PMK urges committee to fix omni bus fares

CHENNAI: Citing that the private omni buses have increased fares to an exorbitant level, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the state government to constitute an autonomous committee to fix omni bus rates and to revoke licenses of such buses.

In a statement, Anbumani said that it is condemnable as the government remains indifferent towards omni buses collecting exorbitant fares from passengers travelling on festive holidays.

"As the government fails to operate sufficient buses, omni buses increases the fares. To return from Tirunelveli from Chennai on Monday night, Rs. 4,460 was collected from passengers. To travel from Madurai to Chennai, Rs. 4,449 has been fixed. Rs. 4,970 and Rs. 4,410 were collected to travel from Coimbatore and Trichy respectively, " he said.

Similarly, higher fares have been fixed to travel on Pooja holidays. With the holidays nearing, this fare may increase further as the holidays near. "On the same days, fares of government buses are Rs. 469 for deluxe buses and Rs. 920 for sleeper buses. Flight ticket to Madurai from Chennai is only Rs. 3,419," he said.

Pointing out that support of the minister emboldens the omni bus owners, Anbumani added that PMK has been warning the state government about the higher fares in omni buses. The government only imposes penalties on a few buses to claim action has been taken.

"The Madras High Court has directed the government to control fares several times. It is illegal to allow bus owners to fix the fares. An autonomous committee under a retired High Court judge should be constituted to recommend to the government on fixing the fares, " he urged.