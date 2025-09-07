PMK slams DMK over delay in cancelling hydrocarbon project clearance

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has accused the Tamil Nadu government of betraying farmers by failing to cancel the environmental clearance granted to ONGC for 20 hydrocarbon wells in Ramanathapuram district.

In a statement, he noted that it has been 15 days since the State government announced that it had instructed the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) to withdraw the clearance. “Yet, the permission has not been cancelled. This proves the government has no real intent to halt the project, only to mislead farmers,” he charged.

He said ONGC had already commenced drilling work at Madhavanur near Devipattinam and stopped only after farmers staged protests. Without a formal revocation, he warned, ONGC could resume operations at any time, keeping farmers under constant fear and tension.

Anbumani argued that since SEIAA functions under the Tamil Nadu government, it was duty-bound to implement the directive immediately. “The clearance should have been withdrawn on the very day instructions were issued. Instead, both the Authority and the government remain silent spectators,” he said.

Accusing the DMK of adopting a “dual policy” on methane and hydrocarbon projects, he recalled that the party had granted approvals in the Cauvery delta in 2010 but backtracked when faced with public opposition.

“If the plan for 20 wells is executed, Ramanathapuram will be turned into a desert. The State must ensure cancellation by tomorrow and stop betraying Tamil Nadu’s farmers again and again,” he said.