PMK slams Centre for decreasing TN's allocation under 125-day employment guarantee scheme

"Tamil Nadu’s share of the total allocation for the 125-day scheme is a mere 4.09 per cent," he said, adding, "In earlier years the state received more than 10 per cent of allocations for the scheme, and reducing it now to 4.09 per cent is unacceptable."

Anbumani said that under the 100-day employment guarantee scheme, Tamil Nadu received Rs 12,136.33 crore in 2023–24, Rs 7,587.58 crore in 2024–25, and Rs 7,702.89 crore last year. "Critics have said even those amounts were insufficient for the state’s needs," he added.

Stating that with the current central allocation for the 125-day scheme, Tamil Nadu will not be able to provide even 12 days of work per year to those who registered for employment under the programme, he said, "It is unjust to promise 125 days of work annually while allocating funds that will cover only a fraction of that commitment".

Demanding that the Tamil Nadu government should not accept this method of fund allocation that undermines state rights, Anbumani said, "Instead, it should insist that allocations be made based on actual need as before, and demand that at least 10 per cent of the scheme’s total funds be earmarked for Tamil Nadu".