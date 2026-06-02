Tamil Nadu government plans to cut costs amid Rs 10 lakh crore debt burden

Government officials said efforts were underway to curb non-essential expenditure and improve fiscal management without affecting welfare programmes and development projects.



"The government is focusing on digital modes of communication. If tender notifications, land acquisition notices and other public advertisements are increasingly published online, substantial public funds can be saved," a senior official said.



According to the interim budget presented by the previous government, Tamil Nadu plans to borrow Rs 1.79 lakh crore during the 2026-27 financial year and repay Rs 60,413 crore, taking the State's outstanding debt to an estimated Rs 10.71 lakh crore.



Officials noted that the figure includes Rs 9,522 crore related to the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-II project. Excluding that component, the outstanding debt is estimated at around Rs 10.62 lakh crore.