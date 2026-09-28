PMK: Sell fine rice at Rs 50/kg in PDS

He urged the Centre to restrict rice exports and impose stock limits on wholesalers to increase domestic availability. Citing Andhra Pradesh's Rythu Bazaars, where select rice varieties are sold at Rs 50 per kg, he urged Tamil Nadu to adopt a similar model.

Anbumani said prices of commonly used rice varieties had increased by Rs 17 to Rs 40 per kg since June, putting a heavy burden on poor and middle-class families. He said the price of Mysore Ponni and Andhra Ponni had risen from Rs 50 to Rs 65 two months ago and had now touched Rs 85 per kg.