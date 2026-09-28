PMK: Sell fine rice at Rs 50/kg in PDS

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday apparently referred to a DT Next report that highlighted rising prices of rice varieties, urging the State government to sell fine-quality rice at Rs 50 per kg through fair price shops.
He urged the Centre to restrict rice exports and impose stock limits on wholesalers to increase domestic availability. Citing Andhra Pradesh's Rythu Bazaars, where select rice varieties are sold at Rs 50 per kg, he urged Tamil Nadu to adopt a similar model.
Anbumani said prices of commonly used rice varieties had increased by Rs 17 to Rs 40 per kg since June, putting a heavy burden on poor and middle-class families. He said the price of Mysore Ponni and Andhra Ponni had risen from Rs 50 to Rs 65 two months ago and had now touched Rs 85 per kg.
Similarly, the price of ultra fine rice has increased from Rs 55 to Rs 90 95, while idli rice has risen from Rs 43 to Rs 60 per kg. Premium varieties of idli rice are being sold at up to Rs 71 per kg, he said.
Anbumani attributed the increase partly to reduced paddy cultivation in Delta districts and lower production in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. However, he alleged that expectations of a shortage during the current kuruvai and samba seasons were also being used to artificially push up prices.