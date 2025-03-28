Begin typing your search...

    28 March 2025
    PMK seeks new law against online gambling
    PMK founder S Ramadoss 

    CHENNAI: Pointing out that the suicides due to online gambling are increasing in the state, the PMK founder S Ramadoss requested the government to pass a new Bill to ban it.

    In a statement, the senior leader said that Mahendran, a milk trader in Dindigul district, committed suicide as he lost money to online gambling.

    “He lost over Rs. 2 lakh and left his home one month ago,” he rued and urged the government to act fast.

