PMK row drags on as Anbumani gets time to reply

CHENNAI: The widening rift within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) between its founder S Ramadoss and his son and party president Anbumani Ramadoss took a fresh turn on Monday, with the leadership deciding to issue a second show-cause notice for Anbumani to respond to 16 disciplinary charges.

The party’s disciplinary committee, which met at its Thailapuram headquarters on August 19, had directed Dr Anbumani to submit an explanation by August 31. As no response was received, the PMK’s 22-member administrative committee, chaired by Dr Ramadoss and attended by his daughter Gandhimathi, discussed the matter at Thailapuram.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Dr Ramadoss said the committee had unanimously decided to grant Dr Anbumani time until September 10 to respond. The party’s general secretary would issue the notice for the second time. He noted that no explanation had been received in reply to the first notice.

Asked whether action would follow if Dr Anbumani again failed to comply, Dr Ramadoss replied in his characteristic style: “Time will tell.” He added, “If no response is received for the second notice, the views of the Disciplinary Action Committee and Administrative Committee will be elicited, and the party will act accordingly.”

When reporters sought Dr Anbumani’s reaction to the extension, he evaded the question, saying he would speak tomorrow.

The rift between father and son has been widening for several months, primarily over Dr Anbumani continuing as party president despite Dr Ramadoss’s opposition.

The founder had expressed dissatisfaction with what he viewed as unilateral decisions by his son and insisted the presidency should not remain with him.

Dr Ramadoss later declared himself party president, but Dr Anbumani retained the post, asserting his authority in party affairs, which further deepened the discord.