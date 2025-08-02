PMK president Anbumani to resume yatra; Ramadoss says home is party HQ

CHENNAI: Even as father and PMK founder S Ramadoss termed party president Anbumani’s state-wide rally as useless, the latter has announced resumption of the rally from August 7.

The second phase will commence in Vandavasi and Cheyyar, covering Pennathur, Polur, Dindivanam, Gingee, Mailam, Villupuram, Vikravandi, Rishivanthiyam, Ulundurpet, Bargur, and Uthangarai. The rally will end in Krishnagiri and Hosur on August 18. While requesting the public to take part in the rally, Anbumani announced that the schedule for the third phase will be released later.

Meanwhile, in a fresh salvo, Ramadoss claimed that the party headquarters are in his Thailapuram residence.

Amid Ramadoss's filing complaints against the rally with police and the Home Department, Anbumani started the 100-day rally on July 25 from Thiruporur. The first phase of the rally will end in Tirupattur on August 4. He is set for the next phase despite Ramadoss calling it useless.