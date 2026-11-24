In a statement, Anbumani said the complaint lodged by the District Collector had brought clarity to the controversy, which had been widely debated in the public domain. He pointed out that reports of the MLA allegedly sending inappropriate messages to the Collector and visiting her camp office at night had caused widespread shock.

Though the incident was said to have taken place two months ago, no action had been initiated so far, with the government citing the absence of a formal complaint from the Collector as the reason for the delay, he said.