CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday demanded immediate legal action, including arrest, against Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh, following District Collector Padmaja's formal police complaint alleging that the MLA had sent her inappropriate text messages and made unwarranted advances.
In a statement, Anbumani said the complaint lodged by the District Collector had brought clarity to the controversy, which had been widely debated in the public domain. He pointed out that reports of the MLA allegedly sending inappropriate messages to the Collector and visiting her camp office at night had caused widespread shock.
Though the incident was said to have taken place two months ago, no action had been initiated so far, with the government citing the absence of a formal complaint from the Collector as the reason for the delay, he said.
Anbumani noted that the Tamil Nadu Government had acknowledged the filing of the complaint when the matter came up for hearing before the Madras High Court on Tuesday. He also referred to the judge's questions on the action proposed by the government and the constitution of an Internal Complaints Committee, besides the warning against shielding anyone involved in the matter.
With the formal complaint now on record, the government must not delay further action and should initiate all appropriate legal proceedings, including the arrest of the MLA, Anbumani demanded.