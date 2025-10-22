PMK president Anbumani demands compensation to rain-hit farmers

CHENNAI: Pointing out that 2 lakh acres of paddy crops in Cauvery delta districts have submerged in rain, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to provide compensation to the affected farmers.

In a statement, Anbumani said that more than 2 lakh acres of paddy crops have been submerged in the Cauvery delta districts, including Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai. Already, harvested Kuruvai paddy stocks awaiting sale at procurement centers were damaged by rain. Now, Kuruvai crops ready for harvest, as well as newly transplanted Samba and Thaladi paddy crops, are also inundated due to continuous rainfall, posing a double disaster for farmers.

"If the rain continues in the Cauvery irrigation districts, Kuruvai crops may begin to sprout prematurely in the fields, and Samba crops could start to rot. This will result in irreparable losses for farmers. Many had started Kuruvai cultivation on time this year, hoping for a good yield. However, if the crops are damaged before harvest, the investments made by farmers will be lost, plunging them deeper into debt," he warned.

He added that only through adequate compensation for the affected farmers, their livelihoods can be protected. "For instance, in Mayiladuthurai district, one of the Cauvery irrigation districts, over 1.5 lakh acres of paddy fields were damaged during the heavy rains in November last year and January this year. However, officials who inspected the affected fields reported damage to only 1.05 lakh acres and recommended compensation of Rs. 71.79 crore to the state government. That compensation has not yet been provided," he said.

The state government must act swiftly to assess the crop losses in the Cauvery delta and provide appropriate compensation. In addition, the government must expedite the procurement of paddy lying idle in purchase centers to prevent further losses, the statement urged.