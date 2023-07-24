PMK opposes Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill

CHENNAI: While requesting the state government to increase the number of buses to promote public transportation and reduce pollution, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss clarified that his party opposes the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill.



Participating in a human chain event to urge the nations to act on climate change in Chennai on Monday, Anbumani said that climate change is the biggest issue presently than any other issue.

"We should move towards renewable energy from fossil fuel energy. Climate change has become a real issue. But political parties and the government are unconcerned. July has been recorded as the hottest month in the history. Like other countries facing natural disasters, India will soon face disasters, " he warned.

He added that human chain event is to urge G20 countries act against climate change as 80 per cent carbon emission is from G20 nations.

"Selfish attitude of world nations in the reason for climate change. America, China and India are facing impacts of climate change. Forests should be protected and water bodies should be desilted. Maldives will be obliterated in 25 years. America is incurring 500 billion Dollars due to climate change impacts, " Anbumani said.

He added that The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill is unnecessary and PMK will oppose the bill.

"Neyveli Lignite Corporation has affected 4 districts. They burn coal and pollute air despite producing less power. To fight climate change, subsidies to e-vehicles should be given, " he urged.

He noted that there are only around 3,000 buses. Government should operate 8,000 buses and allow free travel to all passengers to cut pollution, he urged.