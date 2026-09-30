PMK may back TVK-led govt; Sowmiya Anbumani likely to get ministerial berth: Reports

TVK's Assembly numbers form the backdrop

TVK won 108 of the 234 Assembly seats in the April 23 election, falling short of the 118-seat majority mark. It subsequently formed government with support from the Congress (5), VCK (2) and IUML (2), all of which joined the Cabinet.

The CPI and CPI(M), which won two seats each, extended external support but stayed out of the Cabinet. Both have since said they are not part of the TVK alliance and will contest the upcoming by-elections independently. CPI will contest Dharapuram, while CPI(M) will contest Madurantakam.

Madurantakam and Dharapuram are among seven constituencies where vacancies have arisen. Of the seven seats, six were held by AIADMK MLAs who resigned and subsequently joined the TVK: Madurantakam, Dharapuram, Perundurai, Ambasamudram, Viralimalai and Karur. The seventh, Tiruchirappalli East, became vacant after Vijay resigned the seat after retaining Perambur.

Even if TVK wins all seven by-elections, its tally would rise to 115, leaving it three seats short of the 118-seat majority mark.

Against this backdrop, the reported PMK support could become a factor in discussions over the government's legislative strength. The outcome of the bypolls and any subsequent announcement on the PMK's position are expected to clarify the next steps.