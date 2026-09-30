PMK may back TVK-led govt; Sowmiya Anbumani likely to get ministerial berth: Reports

CHENNAI: The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) is reportedly preparing to extend support to the TVK-led government in Tamil Nadu, with PMK MLA Sowmiya Anbumani likely to be considered for a ministerial post, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The reported development comes ahead of the October 6 Assembly by-elections in Madurantakam and Dharapuram. The report also mentions speculation of a possible Cabinet reshuffle after the bypolls, with the PMK potentially securing a ministerial position if an understanding with the ruling party is reached.
PMK's Assembly floor leader Sowmiya Anbumani is reportedly being considered for a ministerial post if the PMK extends support to the TVK-led government. School Education, Environment and Forests are among the portfolios mentioned as possibilities. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has reportedly also given the go-ahead for the proposed arrangement.
A Cabinet reshuffle too is expected after the by-elections, with changes to ministerial positions and portfolios also under consideration, the report suggested.
The PMK is currently part of the AIADMK-BJP alliance. However, Anbumani Ramadoss’ recent warmer approach towards CM Vijay, compared with his earlier criticism, and reports of his willingness to extend support to the TVK-led government have triggered speculation about a possible shift in the party’s political alignment.
Since the PMK has also decided not to support any party in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram bypolls, it has led to more speculation about its future political course.
TVK won 108 of the 234 Assembly seats in the April 23 election, falling short of the 118-seat majority mark. It subsequently formed government with support from the Congress (5), VCK (2) and IUML (2), all of which joined the Cabinet.
The CPI and CPI(M), which won two seats each, extended external support but stayed out of the Cabinet. Both have since said they are not part of the TVK alliance and will contest the upcoming by-elections independently. CPI will contest Dharapuram, while CPI(M) will contest Madurantakam.
Madurantakam and Dharapuram are among seven constituencies where vacancies have arisen. Of the seven seats, six were held by AIADMK MLAs who resigned and subsequently joined the TVK: Madurantakam, Dharapuram, Perundurai, Ambasamudram, Viralimalai and Karur. The seventh, Tiruchirappalli East, became vacant after Vijay resigned the seat after retaining Perambur.
Even if TVK wins all seven by-elections, its tally would rise to 115, leaving it three seats short of the 118-seat majority mark.
Against this backdrop, the reported PMK support could become a factor in discussions over the government's legislative strength. The outcome of the bypolls and any subsequent announcement on the PMK's position are expected to clarify the next steps.