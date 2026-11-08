Mekedatu project: Shivakumar seeks TN's cooperation, says it will benefit state more than K'taka

KARNATAKA: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday sought Tamil Nadu's cooperation for implementing the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, saying it would benefit the neighbouring state more than Karnataka.
His remarks came in response to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, opposing the project.
Shivakumar said Karnataka did not require Tamil Nadu's permission but only its cooperation to implement the project.
"I do not need Tamil Nadu's permission for this project. What we need is its cooperation," he told reporters here.
He said the project would primarily cater to Bengaluru's drinking water requirements and would not allow Karnataka to draw additional water for other purposes.
"I think Vijay and the people of Tamil Nadu have not yet understood that the Mekedatu project will benefit Tamil Nadu more than Karnataka," he told reporters here.
"I appeal to them to visit the project site. If we divert some water from there to Bengaluru for drinking purposes, there is no scope for us to draw any additional water beyond that," he added.
He also invited Tamil Nadu representatives to inspect the project site.
Tamil Nadu is opposed to the Mekedatu balancing reservoir across Cauvery river at Mekedatu in Kanakapura, the Assembly segment represented by the Chief Minister in the state Assembly.
The neighbouring state's contention is that it will reduce the water supply to the Tamil Nadu farmers.
Shivakumar said the project had a pumped-storage component capable of generating 400 MW of electricity and that arrangements had been made to provide alternative land at different locations to compensate for the submergence of around 5,400 hectares of forest land.
The Supreme Court had already passed an order in favour of Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu's review petition had also been dismissed, he said.
"The court has clearly stated that this is Karnataka's right," he said, adding that the Centre's role was limited to clearances relating to pollution and forest-related matters.
He said leaders of all political parties, including Union Ministers and MPs from Karnataka, had assured cooperation. The state would submit the necessary applications before approaching the Prime Minister to pursue the project.
"We have already held several discussions with the Union Water Resources Minister," he said.
Referring to the Supreme Court's directions on sharing Cauvery water, Shivakumar said Karnataka was committed to complying with the order directing the release of 177 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu.
"They must comply with that order, and we are committed to honouring it," he said.
On the Hasanamba Devi and Siddeshwara Jatre in Hassan, which attracts lakhs of devotees over 11 days, Shivakumar said he had come to the temple as a devotee and prayed for the state's welfare, good rainfall, a good harvest and prosperity.
The Hasanambe Temple, the deity of the town opens only for 11 days a year.
The CM said he would obtain a report from the district administration on the temple's requirements, including additional land and construction of a Rajagopuram, before deciding on government assistance. The district minister had indicated that around Rs 20 crore would be required.
The Chief Minister said discussions would also be held with building owners in the area to explore alternative arrangements, adding that the provisions of the 2013 land acquisition law, including double compensation, would have to be considered.
Responding to concerns over inadequate facilities for the three to four lakh devotees visiting the temple daily, he asked the media to submit a list of requirements for examination.
"An announcement should not turn out to be an empty promise," he said, adding that he would consider the proposals seriously before making any commitment.
He also said the Rs 25 crore collected by the temple last year through offerings, laddus and special darshan arrangements could be utilised for its development.
Shivakumar said he would also discuss the need to ensure continuous functioning of the hospital facility during the Jatre and inspect the nearby Kudidamma temple.