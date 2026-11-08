Mekedatu project: Shivakumar seeks TN's cooperation, says it will benefit state more than K'taka

He also invited Tamil Nadu representatives to inspect the project site.

Tamil Nadu is opposed to the Mekedatu balancing reservoir across Cauvery river at Mekedatu in Kanakapura, the Assembly segment represented by the Chief Minister in the state Assembly.

The neighbouring state's contention is that it will reduce the water supply to the Tamil Nadu farmers.

Shivakumar said the project had a pumped-storage component capable of generating 400 MW of electricity and that arrangements had been made to provide alternative land at different locations to compensate for the submergence of around 5,400 hectares of forest land.

The Supreme Court had already passed an order in favour of Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu's review petition had also been dismissed, he said.

"The court has clearly stated that this is Karnataka's right," he said, adding that the Centre's role was limited to clearances relating to pollution and forest-related matters.

He said leaders of all political parties, including Union Ministers and MPs from Karnataka, had assured cooperation. The state would submit the necessary applications before approaching the Prime Minister to pursue the project.

"We have already held several discussions with the Union Water Resources Minister," he said.

Referring to the Supreme Court's directions on sharing Cauvery water, Shivakumar said Karnataka was committed to complying with the order directing the release of 177 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu.

"They must comply with that order, and we are committed to honouring it," he said.

On the Hasanamba Devi and Siddeshwara Jatre in Hassan, which attracts lakhs of devotees over 11 days, Shivakumar said he had come to the temple as a devotee and prayed for the state's welfare, good rainfall, a good harvest and prosperity.

The Hasanambe Temple, the deity of the town opens only for 11 days a year.

The CM said he would obtain a report from the district administration on the temple's requirements, including additional land and construction of a Rajagopuram, before deciding on government assistance. The district minister had indicated that around Rs 20 crore would be required.

The Chief Minister said discussions would also be held with building owners in the area to explore alternative arrangements, adding that the provisions of the 2013 land acquisition law, including double compensation, would have to be considered.