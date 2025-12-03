PMK leader K Balu-EPS meet kindles alliance talks

CHENNAI: PMK's Anbumani camp leader and advocate K Balu met AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at the latter’s Chennai residence on Greenways Road on Wednesday, leading to speculations over possibilities in the backdrop of PMK's Mettur legislator Sadashivam from the same faction meeting the Leader of the Opposition recently.

Balu played down the political significance of the meeting, claiming that the primary purpose was to formally invite Palaniswami and AIADMK leaders to the PMK's December 17 protest, demanding that the State government conduct a caste survey and allow a Vanniyar sub-quota.

Speaking to reporters, Balu stated that the PMK plans to invite all political parties except the ruling DMK to the protest. He added that DMK's allies would also be invited. He emphasised that the goal was to "expose DMK's stand," which he said is against caste-based surveys.

When questioned about the chances of a PMK-AIADMK alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections, Balu declined to comment. He clarified that the meeting was strictly about the protest invitation and stated that it was unnecessary to link it to electoral alliances.