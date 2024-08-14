PMK launches signature campaign demanding to convert Koyambedu bus terminus CMBT as park

CHENNAI: While launching a signature campaign urging the state government to convert the Koyambedu bus terminus (CMBT) as a park after its dismantling, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said that big parks will help in fighting climate change.

"After the inauguration of Kilambakkam bus terminus, the public demand a park in Koyambedu. We will get 10 lakh signatures in support of the demand. We were talking about climate change. Now, we are talking about the climate crisis. We will talk about climate disasters and climate emergency. If a climate emergency occurs, humans could not survive, " he warned during the campaign launch.

Anbumani alleged that Dravidian parties have destroyed the natural ecosystem and said that as many as 250 lakes in Chennai have been destroyed.

"Koyambedu bus terminus was constructed on a lake. Also, 75 per cent deaths in Chennai are due to obesity, cardiovascular diseases and mental ailments. Walking and physical exercises are important to control them. During the past 30 years, open spaces in the city have reduced to 12 per cent from 21 per cent, " he added.

Saying that cities such as New York, Delhi, Bengaluru and others have huge parks, Anbumani pointed out that of the 850 parks in Chennai, only 5 parks are bigger than 10 acres.

"The government should make an announcement on the Independence Day to create the park in Koyambedu and can name it after former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, " he said.

It may be noted that buses to southern districts are shifted to Kilambakkam KCBT terminus and buses to Bengaluru, Hosur, Vellore and other few towns are being operated from Koyambedu. Those buses will also be shifted to Thirumazhisai bus stand, which is under construction.

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has plans to dismantle the Koyambedu bus stand and reuse the land.

However, a senior official said that the planning authority is yet to zero in on any project but assured that a park will be created for 5 acres as per OSR norms for sure (Open Space Reserve).

"We can increase the size of the park based on the proposal, " he added.