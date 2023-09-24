PMK hails State honour for organ donors

CHENNAI: Welcoming the government’s announcement of giving state honour to persons donating their organs, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss asked the government to ensure that organ donation and transplant procedures were undertaken in a transparent manner.

In his statement, Anbumani said that Chief minister MK Stalin has announced to give State honour for the persons who donate their organs. “This is commendable action. After Hithendran’s parents donated his organs, awareness on organ donation has increased in the country. At the time, as Union Minister for Health, I lauded his parents and launched a national organ donation scheme. As a result, organ donation has become a culture, “ he said.

Anbumani noted that still there are complaints pertaining to getting organs of brain dead patients.



“All the issues should be resolved and organ donation should be done in a transparent manner. Priority should be given to poor patients and patients in government hospitals. Moreover, awareness on organ donation should be created,” he urged.

He also requested the government to announce the day when Hithendran’s organs were donated as State Organ Donation Day as August 13 is celebrated as World Organ Donation Day.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, party founder S Ramadoss urged the government not to acquire 382 acres of land in Kanavaipudur in Salem district as people of 5 villages are using land for more than 85 years.

“Even though resolutions were passed to provide patta to the villagers, it was not implemented due to the mistakes of a few officers,” he said.