Stalin announces funeral with state honours for brain dead organ donors

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced that the funeral of organ donors would be conducted with State honours.

Posting a message to this effect on micro-blogging website 'X', Stalin said "In order to honour the sacrifice of those who donate their organs and save many lives, funerals of those donating their organs before their death will be conducted with state honours."

Stating that the state continues to be a pioneer in the country in giving life to the hundreds of patients through organ donation, the CM said that the achievement has been made possible by the selfless sacrifices of families who come forward to donate the organs of their family members who suffer brain death under tragic circumstances.