PMK founder Ramadoss warns protest against plan for door delivery of alcohol in TN

CHENNAI: Warning that door delivery of liquor will make an entire family addicted to alcohol, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the government to drop such a plan, if any.

In a statement, the senior leader said that delivering liquor at the doors is an unimaginable evil.

"But, I cannot say that the Tamil Nadu government will not do such an evil. The government has a history of trying to allow liquor in stadiums, wedding events and other international events. Also, it tried to introduce tetra packs, " he said.

He added that the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines say that alcohol and liquor should not be available easily. Already, students are consuming alcohol due to wine shops on the streets.

"If liquor is delivered to homes, it will instigate women and children to taste it. This will make them addicted. Chief Minister MK Stalin, who promised to implement prohibition in the state step by step, should not allow such schemes. If the government has any such plan, it should be dropped or, PMK will conduct a huge protest, " he warned.