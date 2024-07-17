No plans for liquor door delivery via food delivery platforms: TASMAC

CHENNAI: Following a media report stating several state governments may soon allow home delivery of liquor through food delivery platforms, state-run TASMAC on Wednesday said there were no such plans.

In a statement, it said, "There are no plans to sell liquor door-to-door through online distribution companies. The TASMAC management has no plans to embark on such a new venture."

There is no plan to introduce alcoholic beverages in tetra packets as well, it added.

An Economic Times report stated that New Delhi, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Kerala are exploring pilot projects to sell low-alcohol drinks such as beer, wine and liqueurs through platforms like Swiggy, BigBasket, and Zomato.