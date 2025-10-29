PMK founder Ramadoss suggests government support to young farmers

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has demanded the state government to introduce innovative, technology-driven agricultural schemes to guide and support young people showing increasing interest in farming.

In a statement, the senior leader noted that a growing number of educated youth are now taking up agriculture across Tamil Nadu. Many of them, he said, are cultivating their ancestral lands, buying farmland, or leasing land to engage in both traditional and modern forms of agriculture.

“These young farmers are particularly enthusiastic about natural farming methods and cooperative or community-based farming models. If the government, through its Departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, and Animal Husbandry, provides structured guidance and institutional support, these youth can achieve remarkable success, make farming profitable, and inspire more young people to join agriculture, ensuring its long-term sustainability in Tamil Nadu," he added.

He also suggested that the government promote small-scale industries for manufacturing farm machinery and equipment by offering subsidies and loans through the Departments of Agricultural Engineering and Industrial Development.

“The Tamil Nadu government must immediately launch a joint initiative—similar to an ‘Agricultural Development Mission’—to train and empower the next generation of farmers. Supporting their enthusiasm with the right guidance will ensure the future of farming in the state," he urged.