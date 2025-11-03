PMK founder Ramadoss condemns action, says repeated arrests create fear, anxiety

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss and president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the arrest of 35 fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The senior leader said that 35 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, who had ventured into the sea for fishing, were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday, and four of their boats were also seized.

"The repeated arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan authorities have created a climate of fear and insecurity among the fishing community, who depend on the sea for their livelihood. Both the Central and State Governments take immediate diplomatic and legal measures to secure the release of the arrested fishermen and to ensure such incidents do not recur in the future," he added.

In a separate statement, Anbumani said, "Two days ago, fishermen from Rameswaram were allegedly chased and attacked mid-sea by the Sri Lankan Navy, forcing them to return. Before the tension from that incident could subside, another 35 fishermen were arrested, creating deep anxiety among coastal communities."

"As of now, 74 Tamil Nadu fishermen are imprisoned in Sri Lanka, and 242 fishing boats seized over the years remain unreleased. Previously, arrested fishermen used to be released within 15 days, but now, they are being sentenced to long prison terms and fined heavily in crores of rupees," he added.