PMK demands expert panel to fix state-owned Aavin 'crisis'

Indicating that Aavin has suspended the production of over 100 dairy products, including butter, paneer and milk powder, which enjoy immense demand among consumers, he said it is "deeply shocking".

The PMK leader, citing a media report, said, "It is condemnable that Aavin, a premier state-owned cooperative enterprise that ought to be built up to compete with the likes of Amul, is being allowed to deteriorate to this extent."

In a statement, he said Aavin enjoys widespread public trust and demand for all its products, including milk. However, Aavin is currently struggling to meet market demands, he claimed.