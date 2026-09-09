PMK chief opposes Pattinapakkam site for Secretariat, demands satellite administrative city

Instead, he demanded the creation of an integrated administrative city spanning 500 to 1,000 acres outside the state capital to meet governance needs for the next century.

Reacting to media reports suggesting that the proposed Rs 1,200 crore, 20-lakh square feet Secretariat and Legislative Assembly complex announced by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay would come up on a 26.36-acre parcel of land in Pattinapakkam, Anbumani, in a statement, termed the move "shortsighted."

"While the need for a modern Secretariat in Tamil Nadu is beyond dispute, establishing it at Pattinapakkam will cause more harm than good," PMK leader said.