PMK chief calls for 15% Vanniyar quota after clash with father’s supporters

CHENNAI: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday urged the Vanniyar community to prepare for fresh agitations to secure 15 per cent internal reservation in education and government employment.

His appeal followed a clash on Friday between his supporters and those of party founder Dr S Ramadoss at the Vanniyar Sangam office in Tindivanam taluk. Revenue officials sealed the premises on police advice to prevent law-and-order problems during the Vanniyar martyr’s day observance on September 17. The office is where the father and son have traditionally paid homage together to the 21 youths who died in the 1987 agitation for community reservation. With Dr S Ramadoss expelling his son from the party on Thursday, both groups plan separate events this year.

Marking the 38th anniversary of the agitation, Dr Anbumani recalled that the protests began on September 17, 1987, after years of demand for 20 per cent exclusive reservation for Vanniyars and proportionate quota for all communities. He paid tribute to the 21 persons who died during the week-long road blockade and said their sacrifice continued to guide the community’s struggle.

He said the 1989 government order creating a “Most Backward Class” category with 20 per cent reservation did not improve Vanniyar conditions. After renewed protests, the AIADMK regime provided 10.5 per cent internal reservation, which the Madras High Court later struck down. Although the Supreme Court in March 2022 permitted the State to collect data and grant internal reservation, the DMK government had not acted even after more than three years, he said.

Dr Anbumani criticised the government for citing lack of caste-wise data and faulted the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission for delays, alleging that Vanniyar students had lost thousands of seats in professional and arts courses and government jobs in the past four years. Calling the DMK administration a betrayer of social justice, he said only a 15 per cent internal quota would meet the community’s entitlement and that the PMK was ready for peaceful protests, including mass arrests, to achieve it.

He urged Vanniyars to observe September 17 by paying respects at memorials and displaying banners honouring those who died in the 1987 agitation.