PMK absence at AIADMK nomination filing event raises questions

Kanitha Sampath filed her nomination papers for the Madurantakam (SC) constituency on Wednesday, but no prominent PMK functionaries were present at the event, even as AIADMK leaders continued efforts to secure the party's support.



PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, meanwhile, said the party would soon announce which political party it would support in the bypolls to Madurantakam and Dharapuram, but declined to elaborate on the delay or indicate whether the party would continue with the AIADMK-led alliance.



Speaking to reporters in Chennai after paying floral tributes to the statue of freedom fighter and former minister SS Ramasamy Padaiyatchi at Guindy on the occasion of his 109th birth anniversary, Anbumani said the PMK would announce its decision on electoral support shortly.



When reporters repeatedly questioned him about the delay and asked whether the PMK would continue in the AIADMK alliance, Anbumani said, “I have already answered this. Has someone asked you to ask this question?” He did not provide further details on the party's alliance strategy.