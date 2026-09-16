PMK absence at AIADMK nomination filing event raises questions

CHENNAI: The absence of PMK functionaries from the nomination filing of AIADMK candidate S Kanitha Sampath in Madurantakam on Wednesday has raised fresh questions over whether the PMK will support the AIADMK in the upcoming Assembly bypoll.
Kanitha Sampath filed her nomination papers for the Madurantakam (SC) constituency on Wednesday, but no prominent PMK functionaries were present at the event, even as AIADMK leaders continued efforts to secure the party's support.
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, meanwhile, said the party would soon announce which political party it would support in the bypolls to Madurantakam and Dharapuram, but declined to elaborate on the delay or indicate whether the party would continue with the AIADMK-led alliance.
Speaking to reporters in Chennai after paying floral tributes to the statue of freedom fighter and former minister SS Ramasamy Padaiyatchi at Guindy on the occasion of his 109th birth anniversary, Anbumani said the PMK would announce its decision on electoral support shortly.
When reporters repeatedly questioned him about the delay and asked whether the PMK would continue in the AIADMK alliance, Anbumani said, “I have already answered this. Has someone asked you to ask this question?” He did not provide further details on the party's alliance strategy.
AIADMK leaders have been approaching leaders of various parties seeking support for the bypolls in Madurantakam and Dharapuram. BJP, AMMK and Puthiya Needhi Katchi have already announced their support for the AIADMK.
The PMK's stand is particularly significant in Madurantakam, where it has a considerable support base among the Vanniyar community. Its support could therefore be important for the AIADMK in the constituency.
Sources said the PMK was unhappy with the AIADMK for announcing its bypoll candidates without consulting the party. This is understood to be one of the reasons for the delay in announcing its stand.
At the same time, there are indications that the PMK may consider remaining neutral in the bypolls. However, the party has not officially announced any decision.
With the PMK yet to clarify its position, the absence of its functionaries at the AIADMK candidate's nomination event has added to the uncertainty over whether it will back the AIADMK in the bypolls.