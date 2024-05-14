"PM will win Varanasi seat with over 5 lakh votes": PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss expressed confidence that Prime Minister Modi will win the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat with a huge margin of more than five lakh votes and become PM for the third time. "We are very confident that he will win by more than five lakh votes and become the Prime Minister for the third time. Our alliance will win more than 400 seats. It is confirmed and is going to be a huge victory," the PMK leader told ANI.

The PMK leader who attended the nomination of the Prime Minister further said that India will become the third-largest economy soon. "And India is going to become a superpower under our Prime Minister and become the third-largest economy soon," he added.

Pattali Makkal Katchi has joined hands with the BJP in Tamil Nadu for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak extended his best wishes to PM Modi.

"People have participated in the roadshow of PM Narendra Modi rising above caste and religion. It was an amazing sight on the streets of Kashi...I congratulate him (PM Modi) and wish him all the best...," Pathak told ANI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday filed his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister is seeking a third consecutive term from the constituency and hoping to win with a record margin.

PM Modi, the sitting MP and BJP's candidate, filed his nomination papers at the district magistrate's office. Varanasi will go in for polling in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha polls on June 1. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4. PM Modi was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh outside the Kal Bhairav temple. The Prime Minister was given a rousing welcome from people who showered flower petals and chanted slogans of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Har Har Mahadev' outside the temple.

Ahead of filing his nomination, he offered prayers at Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of the Ganges in the temple town and boarded a cruise to the Namo Ghat. He offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav Temple in Varanasi and was seen performing Aarti at the Temple.

PM Modi also performed Ganga Aarti, offering prayers to the River Ganga on the auspicious occasion of Ganga Saptami today. A total of 25 NDA leaders attended the nomination of the Prime Minister including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma were also present. The NDA leaders TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) National President Chirag Paswan, Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Praful Patel, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jiten Ram Manjhi, President of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party Om Prakash Rajbhar, President of Rashtriya Lok Morcha, Upendra Kushwaha, Uttar Pradesh minister and Nishad party Chief Sanjay Nishad, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Bhupendra Chaudhary, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, Tamil Maanila Congress President GK Vasan, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, were present at the DM office in Varanasi. (ANI)