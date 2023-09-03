PM must contest from TN, says BJP women’s wing

TIRUCHY: The Mahila Morcha (BJP women’s wing) state unit wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, said the national president and MLA Vanathi Srinivasan here.

Speaking on sidelines of the executive meeting of Mahila Morcha, Vanathi Srinivasan said, the wing has decided to travel across the country and campaign about the development projects brought by the BJP government ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. “We have formed groups which have been personally visiting the people who benefitted by the central government schemes and making them post a selfie with the benefit they had received from the union government and this will make the people aware of the schemes available through the BJP government,” Vanathi said.