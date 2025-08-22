PM Modi’s TN visit deferred to October; BJP begins preparations

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Tamil Nadu on August 26 has been postponed and rescheduled to the first week of October due to his overseas tour and the forthcoming Parliament session, party sources confirmed on Friday.

The Prime Minister was earlier expected to take part in a series of official and party-related programmes during his August visit. With the change of schedule, he is now expected to arrive in Chennai in early October to participate in multiple events. The detailed itinerary is likely to be released by the Prime Minister’s Office closer to the date.

State BJP leaders said the rescheduled visit would be utilised to strengthen organisational activities and highlight the Centre’s initiatives in Tamil Nadu. “The Prime Minister’s visit will energise the cadre and reinforce the government’s developmental message to the people,” a senior BJP functionary said.

According to party sources, preparations are already underway at the state and district levels to ensure wide participation. The events are likely to draw senior BJP leaders, government representatives, and public.

Sources added that the Prime Minister is expected to attend government functions as well as interact with stakeholders from different sectors during his October visit. Further details are expected to be announced jointly by the Prime Minister’s Office and the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit in the coming weeks.